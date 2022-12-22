Relief as family finds missing suicidal doctor

THE family of a young Lusaka-based jobless doctor who disappeared on Friday morning after leaving behind two suicide notes is breathing a sigh of relief after finding him alive on Tuesday.

In the suicide notes, Ozzyman Zulu, who has been volunteering his professional services to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, University Teaching Hospital and at times Chipata Clinic explained that his unfulfilled ambitions plus a mountain of debt had driven him to the brink of self-inflicted death.

According to those close to him, the 31-year old former Chizongwe Technical School pupil had been duped by unscrupulous UPND cadres.

The ruling party cadres asked him to pay them money so they could facilitate for his recruitment in the the health sector.

With no source of income at the time, Dr Zulu turned to shrewd shylocks for help promising to pay back once he was employed.

But as fate would have it, Dr Zulu’s name was not amongst the more than 11 thousand health workers employed by government last June.

This left the young medic not only depressed but also with a huge debt to pay back.

Dr Zulu whom family members described as a calm and caring person explained that he could no longer stand the embarrassment.

“My ambition has killed me, I was crooked (conned) and in the end I made wrong choices,” Dr Zulu wrote in part.

“I have burnt all my papers, some of them have been thrown away. I don’t think you will find my body coz (because) its deep in the bush,” read part of the note.

Dr Zulu left his house his in Garden Compound on Friday morning where he stayed with friends yesterday morning and has not been seen since.

Soon after discovering the notes, his Dr Zulu’s family launched frantic efforts which included an appeal to the public through #Kalemba to find him.

He was eventually found in Lusaka, he had been wandering around the Central Business District clad in a hoody to avoid recognition.

According to his uncle, Titus Zulu, the young medic is weak and currently undergoing treatment.

The uncle thanked everyone who everyone who made an effort in locating Dr Zulu.

Further, the uncle pleaded with all those that Dr Zulu owes to give him time to recover and also allow the family to establish how much debts he has.

Kalemba