By Given Mutinta

RELIGIOUS CONFRONTATIONAL STANCE



The powerful image of the Catholic nun challenging the police officer finds deep resonance within Biblical narratives where divine mandates necessitate bold, often confrontational, action against entrenched injustice.





The nun went to the DEC offices to demonstrate solidarity with Archbishop Dr Alick Banda after the Catholic Church declared that the Archbishop’s summons constituted an attack on the church.





From Jesus’ overturning of tables in the Temple to the unwavering challenges issued by Old Testament prophets, scripture offers a clear template for moments when moral clarity demands an active, visible opposition to wrongdoing.





The nun’s stance, far from being a deviation from Christian ethics, can be understood as an appropriation of this tradition of righteous intervention, asserting that sometimes, the holiest duty involves disrupting the status quo in defense of justice and human dignity.