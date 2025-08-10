RELIGIOUS GROUP STRANDED IN NDOLA AFTER 25-YEAR JOURNEY TO JERUSALEM





More than fifty members of a religious group have been detained by police in Ndola and are currently being held at Kansenshi Police Station for their own protection.





The group, which began its journey in Mazabuka in 1999 with the aim of reaching Jerusalem on foot, has now found itself stranded in Ndola.





Ndola District Commissioner Precious Njekwa stated that the group has no permanent place of residence and continues to move from one location to another. She also noted that the group is running out of food and is in need of humanitarian assistance.





The group claims to follow a deity known as Sunni, who, according to them, has given them a unique language called Kafo, understood only by its members.





Their leader, Ronny Mweemba, says it was their god who instructed them to begin a spiritual journey to Mount Zion in Israel—on foot—from Zambia.





Authorities are currently assessing the situation to determine the appropriate course of action, including potential support or intervention.



ZNBC