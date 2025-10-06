RELIGIOUS GROUP THAT WAS STRANDED IN NDOLA HAS RETURNED TO MAZABUKA





The members of the famous religious group of Mazabuka origin led by Rony Mweemba that recently trended on social media because they tried to get to Jerusalem on foot, have returned to Mazabuka. The group comprising of about 6 families a total of 48 people including women and children arrived in Mazabuka last evening from Ndola.



They have been said to have been wandering around to different parts of this country on a religious pilgrimage under the church named Goshali. The families were repatriated by the District Commissioner of Ndola, who graciously took them in and worked with various government departments to bring them back to Mazabuka.





The families arrived last night and were warmly received by District Commissioner’s Office and the local authority. They are currently being screened and counseled to help them reintegrate into the community in Mbaya Musuma of Mazabuka district. It is heartwarming to see these families finally back in their homeland after a long and difficult journey.





It is the hope of the District leadership that they will be properly reintergrated back into their community.



(Source: Mazabuka Municipal Council)