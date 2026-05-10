🇳🇬 Rema and 🇿🇦 Tyla are set to represent Africa at the opening celebrations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





FIFA announced that the two African stars will perform in Los Angeles alongside global acts including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, and LISA.





The celebrations form part of the wider World Cup opening events scheduled across the tournament’s three host nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico.





Rema’s selection marks another major milestone for the global rise of Afrobeats, while Tyla’s inclusion further underscores Africa’s growing influence on the international music scene.





The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Source: DW Africa News