Remains of Cpl Stephen Sakachoma Sent to Uganda for Autopsy as Lt Gen Zyeele Visits Funeral House in Lusaka!





The remains of Corporal Sakachoma Stephen, a Zambian soldier who died in a fire exchange while on a peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, were repatriated from Bangui to Uganda for an autopsy yesterday, 24 June, 2025, in accordance with UN standards.





Cpl Sakachoma, from the Technical Services Branch, was until his death, serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).





And Commander Zambia Army, Lt Gen Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele this afternoon visited the funeral house, expressing profound sadness over Cpl Sakachoma’s demise while on national duty.





Lt Gen Zyeele explained UN body repatriation formalities to the bereaved family, stating that Cpl Sakachoma’s body is currently at the UN Logistics Base at Intebbe in Uganda where it had been taken for autopsy procedures.





According to UN standards, results will take at least 48 hours, but Lt Gen Zyeele has assured the family that Zambia Army Command is in touch with United Nations Staff in Uganda and have urged the UN to expedite the process.





The Commander Commander Zambia added that he is hopeful that Cpl Sakachoma’s body will be in the country either on Friday or Saturday.





Meanwhile, ZAMBATT X Contingent Commander, Col Samuel Soko, emphasized that despite the loss, the Zambian Battalion will continue its mandate to protect civilians in their area of responsibility with determination.





The family and the public will be informed of the burial date once the formalities are concluded and the body is repatriated to Zambia.



-Zambia Army