Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba wites

REMEMBERING FJT CHILUBA

FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE MOVEMENT FOR MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY, MMD:

By Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President, MMD

(Personal Reflections)

30th April 2022

I was a young pastor of 31 years in Kitwe when Fredrick Chiluba was elected the second

President of Zambia.

Hardly a week in his Presidency, I received a phone call from one of his handlers asking me to travel to Lusaka to meet the new President.

The New President was ready for me when the ADC knocked at the door to his temporal office at government house. The door opened and with outstretched hands towards me, he exclaimed, Brother Nevers! We hugged.

After a few pleasantries we found ourselves in spontaneous praise and worship. With our hands up in the air we thanked God for the smooth transition of power. We thanked God for the opportunity to begin afresh on a path of Multi Party Democracy.

This prayer meeting would mark the first of many prayer meetings we had together in the first five years of his Presidency.

He surprised me with his deep understanding of what needed to be done both to the economy and to politics. He struck me as a people person. He wanted those who seemed less privileged to have a fair shot at life, maybe this is because of his own humble upbringing.

I deeply appreciated his humility whenever God was brought into a discussion. Whenever I asked that we pray, without exception, he would get on his knees.

Today, we remember this simple son of the soil who helped to transform our nation into a huge democratic system. His greatness lay in his belief that one man could not bring the necessary change Zambia needed. He depended on those differently gifted from him.

He brought in many giants, better educated than him. He surrounded himself with self made men and women. With this team, a new economic and political order was ushered in.

Although for some, the end seemed to contradict the beginning, it is also true that many believe he gave the best that he had. Today, we remember him as the leader who declared Zambia as a Christian Nation. A legacy that will never be taken away from him.

Today, President Chiluba would have turned 79 years old.

May your spirit live on.

We comment :

The church lost Dr. Mumba the moment he turned his Zambia shall be saved into a political party. Mumba would have played a much bigger role to the politics of zambia if he had continued fasting and listening to God. We do not think that God anointed Mumba to become a politician. But it is never too late to completely give up politics and return to the church. The country still needs him to finish the work he began. We hope our dearest Pastor will read and meditate on this.