REMEMBERING OUR GALLANT UPND LEADERS, MANENGA AND GERALD

03/01/2022

Today, January 3, 2022 marks exactly one year since we received the tragic news of our team of gallant soldiers being involved in a fatal Road Traffic Accident.

They were rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital where we found our Pillar Ronald Manenga lifeless and his counterpart, Gerald Ngoma in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Manenga unfortunately died on the spot while Gerald died 14 days later.

This tragic day reminds us of the painful period we went through as a party and people of this nation last year.

After the demise of comrade Manenga, we held on to hope and prayed fervently for comrade Gerald who was in coma for 14 days to pull through but later died. God’s Will prevailed.

Who are we to question the Omnipotent, JEHOVAH GOD, the giver of life? God works in different ways and no man can question him because all of us our times are squarely in his hands.

It has been a painful experience baiche bandi (my younger brothers). What is also true is that those we loved the best who are quietly asleep in death do not go away. They always silently walk beside us everyday that the good Lord gives us.

These gallant fighters will always have a special place in our heart of hearts.

We will eternally miss you and will always remember you comrades.

One consoling thing is that like we promised at your funeral, we achieved what you fought and lost your lives for.

His Excellence Mr. President Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia also mourns your demise and continues to pray for your eternal rest as he works tirelessly towards achieving the very ideals you died for.

For now out task is not to continue celebrating our victory but to work hard, like you did both of you, to liberate Zambians from the jaws of economic quagmire fermented by greedy people we had entrusted to oversee the prudent appropriation of resources.

We remain praying for your souls and families that the Almighty God watches over you and them too.

We give glory to God for the time he gave us to share with you.

God be with you til we meet again.

Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Chairman