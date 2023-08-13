REMEMBERING THE LATE JACKSON KUNGO WHO WAS KILLED ON 12TH OF AUGUST 2021 NEAR KYAWAMA POLLING STATION IN SOLWEZI.
Today, the 12th of Agust 2023 marks exactly 2 years since PF Provincial Chairman for Northwestern Province , the late Jackson Kungo, was killed near a polling station in Solwezi by party members from the UPND.
Never again should differences in political opinion lead to the loss of life, now and in the future.
Never again should elections divide this great country, to the point where officials from one party attack another person from another leading to death.
My message to the youth across all political parties in Zambia is that we are all citizens of the same country and what happened two years to the late Jackson Kungo should not be witnessed ever again.
Politics should be an opportunity to exchange ideas that can better our country and improve the wellbeing of the citizens. The competition in politics should be in form of ideas and not physical fights resulting in blood shed and death.
The late kungo was only 34 years old at that time and left behind four children and a wife all because of political violence instigated in pursuit of political power by cadres from the UPND.
We will continue praying for the family he left behind , that they may find comfort in the lord almighty our creator.
Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe
PF National Youth Chairman
12.08.2023
Honourable ,you have a very positive mind.If the majority of pipo especially politicians had this Element in their hearts and mind ,Zambians would live like Angels !It is never too late and this goal can be met coz it is achievable .Inspector of Pice must be independent,not to be directed by Cadres,Police Officers must be sufficient to handle violett mobs, Politicians must be willing to vacate state House at the end of their mandate.Law must be impartial, biased and flexible towards Cadres of the ruling Party,Cadreism must be outlawed, made illegal in Zambia. These and many other actions could detter what we saw from recurring.Cadreism has caused more harm than good to Zambians. Importantly,no Party should insist on staying in power when Zambians want change.A strong mechanism must be put in place to detter future would be Diktators like ….We saw how ECL went for third term .Has anyone been charged for that ? What will prevent future leaders to use ECL recipe to seek prolongef stay at plot #1 ? NOTHING.Pipo should not only talk about a problem and forget about it when they are there, have achieved their objektive.Lack of correcting or strengthening some Instruments of power will always impact negatively to the well being of the Nation.Time to do right is now,not tomorrow.
Bwana Kan’ombe speak the truth and the truth shall set you free. Go deeper than that you shall discover that Kungo was sold by PF fellow cadres after Muhinyi was killed and thrown closer to My Meru filling Station by unknown PF cadres who cleved for money given to them.
It is the mob that acended on him after PF cadres alarmed the mob with peppered pre-marked ballot papers.