REMEMBERING THE LATE JACKSON KUNGO WHO WAS KILLED ON 12TH OF AUGUST 2021 NEAR KYAWAMA POLLING STATION IN SOLWEZI.

Today, the 12th of Agust 2023 marks exactly 2 years since PF Provincial Chairman for Northwestern Province , the late Jackson Kungo, was killed near a polling station in Solwezi by party members from the UPND.

Never again should differences in political opinion lead to the loss of life, now and in the future.

Never again should elections divide this great country, to the point where officials from one party attack another person from another leading to death.

My message to the youth across all political parties in Zambia is that we are all citizens of the same country and what happened two years to the late Jackson Kungo should not be witnessed ever again.

Politics should be an opportunity to exchange ideas that can better our country and improve the wellbeing of the citizens. The competition in politics should be in form of ideas and not physical fights resulting in blood shed and death.

The late kungo was only 34 years old at that time and left behind four children and a wife all because of political violence instigated in pursuit of political power by cadres from the UPND.

We will continue praying for the family he left behind , that they may find comfort in the lord almighty our creator.

Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe

PF National Youth Chairman

12.08.2023

