REPORT AND WALK AWAY FROM THAT POLITICAL PARTY IF YOU ASKED FOR SEXUAL FAVOURS TO BE ADOPTED – KATEKA



Opposition New Heritage Party leader, Chishala Kateka, has urged women aspiring for political office ahead of this year’s general elections, to resists the temptation of sexual favours from party members for adoption.





This week, reports have emerged of female candidates being asked for sexual favours for party adoptions ahead of the August polls.



Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Ms. Kateka cautioned women against using their bodies as a means of gaining favour in politics.





She emphasized that leadership should not be obtained through unethical means, but rather through merit and divine purpose.



“Women must maintain their standing in God because he is the one who ordains leadership, if it is their time to lead, he will grant them that opportunity,” said Ms. Kateka.



She has since urged women who come across such immoral requirements to walk away from the political parties and stand as independents.



Ms. Kateka stressed that taking advantage of aspiring female leaders undermines the integrity of the political system and erodes public trust.



📸Chishala Kateka



By Margaret Mwanza