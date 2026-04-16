Report Claims Iran Used Chinese Satellite to Track U.S. Bases — Beijing Denies



A report alleges that Iran’s IRGC gained covert access to a Chinese-built satellite, identified as TEE-01B, to monitor and map U.S. military positions across the Middle East.





Leaked documents suggest the system was used to observe key locations in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Bahrain, with satellite images reportedly matching the timeline of recent military incidents in the region.





China has firmly denied the allegations, calling them “not true,” while U.S. officials have yet to issue a detailed response.





The claims, if confirmed, could signal a significant escalation in intelligence capabilities and raise concerns over external involvement in the conflict.