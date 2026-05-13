Reporting that Iran is “doing well” in the war is “virtual TREASON,” Trump says

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it’s treasonous to report that the Iranians are “doing well” militarily in the war with the United States.

“When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement. They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist,” Trump posted on social media during the first leg of his flight to China.

“Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!” he added.

It isn’t the first time Trump has lobbed public treason accusations over the Iran war, though his previous comments did not target reporters specifically. Trump has also pushed the Justice Department to issue subpoenas to reporters covering the war in Iran to find their sources, CNN has reported.