REPUBLICAN PROGRESSIVE PARTY (RPP) OFFICIALLY ENDORSES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026 ELECTIONS



Lusaka, Zambia – May 9, 2025



Republican Progressive Party (RPP) has formally endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections.





In a landmark announcement in celebration of its decade-long partnership with the UPND, which began in 2015 when the now-ruling party was still in opposition, RPP President Leslie Chikuse commended President Hichilema’s transformative leadership since taking office in August 2021, praising his administration’s achievements in economic recovery, democratic governance, youth empowerment, and social welfare.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Chikuse said “President Hichilema has proven beyond doubt that he is a servant leader who puts people first and the Republican Progressive Party proudly endorses him as the candidate who will carry Zambia forward in 2026.”





The RPP highlighted the country’s economic turnaround under President Hichilema’s administration, noting that Zambia inherited a crushing debt and economic instability from the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government.



However, Mr. Chikuse said through what he described as “disciplined leadership”, the country secured a $1.3 billion IMF deal, stabilised inflation, and restored investor confidence.





Beyond economic gains, the RPP pointed to improved democratic freedoms and rule of law. Mr Chikuse recalled how political violence and suppression had gripped the country in the PF era. In contrast, he said President Hichilema’s leadership has championed peace, free expression, and inclusive governance.





“He turned the page on fear and replaced it with freedom,” Mr. Chikuse said.



He also hailed government’s free education policy and youth employment which has seen the recruitment of over 30,000 teachers and 11,000 health workers, as well as the rollout of a landmark school feeding programme.





Mr. Chikuse said over 2.3 million have gone back to school since the introduction of the free education policy an initiative he praised as “a game changer” in tackling hunger and boosting school attendance, especially in drought-hit rural communities.



“These are not just numbers,” Mr. Chikuse stated. “They are symbols of hope and evidence of a government walking the talk.”





Mr. Chikuse further praised President Hichilema’s firm stance on corruption, reasserting the independence of oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).





He thanked President Hichilema for restoring Zambia’s image and noted his continued engagement with the Church and traditional leaders, preserving Zambia’s moral and cultural fabric.



UPND MT