Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to Raid Businesses & Individuals Keeping Money in Cash Deposit Boxes

RBZ to Raid Businesses and Individuals Keeping Money in Cash Deposit Boxes

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) will soon raid businesses and individuals who keep foreign currency in cash deposit boxes in banks, homes and business premises.

RBZ Targets Cash Hoarders

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) director-general, Oliver Chiperesa, confirmed the upcoming operation, highlighting concerns raised by RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu in his 2025 Monetary Policy Statement. According to Mushayavanhu, large sums of money, particularly from manufacturers and informal retailers, are being stored in cash deposit boxes instead of circulating in the economy, which is causing liquidity shortages.

“You may recall that during the presentation of his 2025 Monetary Policy Statement, the RBZ Governor mentioned that businesses and individuals, especially manufacturers and informal retailers, were hoarding millions of dollars in their cash deposit boxes. This is depriving the economy of the much-needed liquidity,” Mr Chiperesa said.

Chiperesa explained that this practice violates the Anti-Money Laundering Act, as businesses are required to bank their earnings. To ensure the legality of the operation, authorities are currently working on regulations that will allow them to proceed lawfully. He explained:

“We are currently working on the regulations to ensure that we conduct this blitz within the confines of the law. Normally, cash deposit boxes are used to keep important documents, but the current trend is that they are being used to store large sums of money outside the banking system, which is illegal according to the Anti-Money Laundering Act”.

Why the Reserve Bank is Raiding Cash Deposit Boxes

He added that the objective of the raids is to promote the use of formal banking channels, ensuring financial transparency and compliance with regulations against money laundering and terrorism financing.

“We want to encourage growth and ensure that all transactions are accounted for in line with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism regulations. We were removed from the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list because of the clean flow of money in our economy, and we want to maintain that achievement to support economic growth through attracting Foreign Direct Investment,” Mr Chiperesa said.