Resolute Party Bwacha North candidate, Sichamba withdraws from race



RESOLUTE Party Bwacha North parliamentary candidate Billy Sichamba has withdrawn from the race ahead of the upcoming elections.





He cited the need to avoid splitting opposition votes.



Speaking to _TV Yatu_, Sichamba said his decision was mainly driven by logic after assessing the ground, where five opposition candidates were competing.





“My conviction is that going ahead in the race would split the opposition votes and ultimately give away the seat to the ruling party candidate,” he said.



Sichamba, who is PF Central Province Chairman and former Kabwe Deputy Mayor, announced that he would rally behind NRPUP candidate Walinase Nyirongo and expressed confidence in an opposition victory in Bwacha North Constituency.





“I believe that by consolidating behind one candidate, the opposition stands a better chance of winning the seat for the people of Bwacha North,” he said.





The withdrawal leaves five candidates in the Bwacha North contest: Walinase Nyirongo of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), Dr. Gabriel Nsofwa of Citizens First (CF), Percy Chato of the United Party for National Development (UPND), and two independent candidates, Prince Chileshe and Emmanuel Mundu.





Parties are now intensifying campaigns as election day approaches.



©️ TV Yatu | Thandizo Banda| May 29, 2026.