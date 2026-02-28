Respect Lambas, Respect our Language and Culture



It is Time for us Lambas to rise and fight for our Language, Tribe, Culture and Heritage, we’ve seen how they’ve been trying to shut us from speaking our Language and Promoting our Culture, we’ve sacrificed a lot for this country yet we’re treated as a minority Tribe, yet we have more Chiefdoms than other Tribes considered Major Tribe’s, the government continues to teach our Children a foreign Language on our own Land.





They’ve been trying to erase our history so that they can claim our Land, they’ve been trying to Branch us as part of another tribe, a tribe which our People didn’t even know even existed till they came to work on the Mines in our territory, they’ve gone as far as disrespecting our Chiefs, by suggesting that they’re Paramount Chief has Power over Our Land’s which is not true.





Zambians call western ku Bulozi or Barotseland, Southern as Kubu Tonga or cuundu, Northern as Kubu Bemba, when we call the Copperbelt as Kwi Lamba or Lambaland, you get upset, you don’t like the fact that the Copperbelt is Lambaland.





As Lamba-Lima People we want the abolishment of teaching Bemba in all schools on the Copperbelt, and some parts of Central Province and introduce the language of Land rather than imposing a foreign Language on us, and those who feel like their Children can’t Learn our Language should take their Children to region’s of their Preferred Language.





This is information is for those who are in support and for the Lamba-Lima People, those who oppose should ignore.



Kwi Lamba Ekwesu Nako kuli mfumu



HRH Chief Lumpuma