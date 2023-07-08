RESPECT THE APPEAL BY THE LUNGU FAMILY TO DEFEND THEMSELVES IN COURT- MANGANI

…….as he notes a weakness in the Investigative wings.

LUSAKA…..Saturday July 8, 2023

The appeal by the former First Family to defend themselves in the courts and not the media must be respected, Former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani has said.

Mr Mangani said the attacks on Hon Tasila Lungu following a Briefing early this week are unwarranted.

During the Briefing, Hon Tasila requested that the family must not be tried in the media but the courts of Law a statement that was received with mockery and aspersions targeted at former President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Mangani has wondered the offence Hon Tasila Lungu committed when she made the appeal.

He said experiences in the past are that trying people in the court of public opinion has always had a negative effect.

“What Offense did Tasila Lungu commit when she asked for the family to be tried in the Courts of law and not the media, Former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani has asked. The appeal by Hon Tasila on behalf of the former first family was timely and well calculated because they feel information has been misrepresented.

“I’m not trying to say they are innocent, let the courts handle it. They are trying to achieve two things, give them chance to defend themselves on so many allegations, they also appealed to the media that let them defend themselves in the courts. They feel information has been misrepresented,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mangani has noted a weakness in the law enforcement agencies.

He said in most cases, law enforcers have been arresting people before doing a thorough investigation.

“They arrest then tramp charges on suspects afterwards. He said the media has been called very early in most of the cases they have handled. Let them be professional and investigate the matters thoroughly,” he said.

Mr Mangani added that the evaluation of properties has also been compromised.

He said even the evaluators, what they are valuing is not matching with what is on the ground.

He said the culture of gossip and name calling is bad.

“We should be very careful. You say Tasila owns 48 houses, let along the process, the suspect is found, taken to court and found guilty. Afterwards, there is an announcement that Tasila has bought a bank, investigations take place, then it is revealed that she did not buy the bank the media sometimes has been too quick to report such matters,”he said.