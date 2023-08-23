RESPONSE ON ALLEGATIONS OF SMUGGLING OF MEALIE MEAL BY ZAMBIA NATIONAL SERVICE (ZNS)

It has been noted in the recent past that some members of the public have been alleging that the Zambia National Service (ZNS) is engaged in smuggling of mealie meal to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), thereby threatening the country’s food security.

My Ministry therefore, wishes to address and clarify the matter. Contrary to the allegations, ZNS has never and will never engage in illegal activities to the detriment of the Zambian people and country at large.

The Zambian people may wish to recall that in April this year, the Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Reuben Mtolo, MP announced that the Government of the Republic of Zambia had allowed the importation of mealie meal from South Africa as a measure to suppress demand for Zambian mealie meal along the shared border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As Zambians may recall, ZNS in 2022 registered private companies under Eagles Holding Limited meant to operate in various sectors of the economy as a way of Government creating job opportunities and to also lessen the burden of over-dependence on funding from the central Government. To this effect, Eagles Milling Company, registered under the Eagles Holding Limited Group of Companies, was authorised to work with an established South African private milling company to produce eagles branded mealie meal using the South African maize grain for export to the DRC.

An import/export permit was thereafter obtained and the programme commenced in June this year, with an initial 5000 metric tonnes of mealie meal.

It is important to note that the packaging of the mealie meal intended for the DRC market distinctly differs from the locally-milled brand meant for local consumption. The labeling on the bags can attest to that fact, as they are clearly labeled “For Export” and the prints are in black colour while the local brand printed are in green colour.

This differentiation has even been brought to the attention of Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) which strictly monitors the entry of the commodity at Kazungula Border and the exist to the DRC at Kasumbalesa Boarder. This is crucial to avoid any confusion and to ensure that the quantities imported correspond with those exported.

There is no doubt therefore that ZNS has been adhering to ethical business practices in its dealings. The Institution remains devoted to the wellbeing of the Zambian people

and is committed to upholding the integrity of its operations. It will therefore be folly for an Institution that has been mandate to thwart smuggling of maize and its byproducts to engage in the same vice.

We reiterate that Zambia National Service, has conducted the mealie meal trade above board and in strict adherence to all legal provisions.

The allegations about smuggling of locally produced mealie meal are therefore unfounded. As government and my Ministry in particular, we have granted ZNS full support and blessings as they engage in this legitimate trade.

It may be appreciated that ZNS took advantage of the prospect to export as a direct response to the policy by the New Dawn UPND Government for Defence wings to take advantage of business opportunities to supplement Government efforts.

Besides, the initiative was also aimed at addressing the nagging issue of mealie meal smuggling due to high demand across the border; with the added advantage of boosting the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

We encourage members of the public, the media and other concerned stakeholders to please feel free to verify this information with ZRA and the Ministry of Agriculture. Zambians are equally encouraged and/or challenged to provide any evidence of impropriety in this matter, by any ZNS personnel, to 0977827057 and/or the Zambia Police Service.

Illegality will not be entertained by this Administration. Any personnel (military or otherwise) involved in any form of illegalities if found shall face the full force of the law. Suffice to say, you are on your own if you break the Laws of the Land.

We wish to assure Zambians that ZNS being an Institution that has been involved in making a significant contribution to national food security for decades, through agricultural production and anti-smuggling efforts, will not abdicate its responsibility by becoming the very agent that engages in practices that endangers the food sovereignty and security of the nation.

As the Ministry of Defence we believe that Food Security is National Security. The Ministry therefore, encourages the Media to feel free to approach the ZNS through the Public Relations Office or My Ministry for that matter, to verify any information on this matter before proceeding to publish their news articles.

May I take this opportunity to inform the public that the Ministry maintains an open-door policy as regards such issues and that therefore it will remain at your disposal should you need or seek any further clarification on the subject matter.

I Thank you.

The Minister of Defence

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE