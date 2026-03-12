RESPONSE TO BISHOP JOHN MAMBO’S STATEMENT: “DON’T HOLD ELECTIONS BEFORE LUNGU IS BURIED”

RESPONSE TO COMMUNITY HOUSE BISHOP JOHN MAMBO’S STATEMENT: “DON’T HOLD ELECTIONS BEFORE LUNGU IS BURIED”



……it’s discretionary to call Mambo a bishop because he is more of a Hichilema disciple; let him quietly enjoy the falling crumbs from Community House





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Nowadays, when John Mambo speaks, he speaks the mind of the man he supports so religiously: President Hakainde Hichilema. Ever since the president started appointing him to some government boards in areas where he has completely no competence, the man seems to have lost his marbles. Like Nevers Mumba, Mambo now behaves like the In-house bishop for Community House. Every time he speaks, it’s to say something more outrageous than what he previously said in support of his political god, HH. To call Mambo a bishop is really out of discretion. He is more of one of the 12 disciples of HH, the others being Nevers Mumba, Joshua Banda, Benjamin Phiri, Evans Chinyemba, Raphael Mweempwa, Joe Imakando, and five others I willl name next time.





To be fair to Mambo, he hardly pretended that he was not a UPND activist. A review of his statements when HH was in opposition shows that the word bishop is really a part of his name rather than a religious title because there is very little the man says that is godly. Nearly everything he says is in support of the man from Community House. It is as if he is impatient to prove that he is now a man of gold!





His latest proposal that Zambia should postpone general elections until former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is buried is not only misguided; it is constitutionally untenable, morally questionable, and politically alarming. But it is important to understand that whenever Mambo speaks, he is only giving expression to the mind of his political god. So his proposal, as unconstitutional as it is, reflects the sermon or latest thinking from Community House.





Zambia is a constitutional democracy governed by the supreme law of the land. The Constitution of the Republic of Zambia clearly stipulates when general elections must be held, and that date is not open to negotiation based on personal opinions, emotional arguments, or political convenience. The electoral timetable is a constitutional obligation that guarantees stability, order, and the democratic rights of the Zambian people.





For Bishop Mambo to suggest that national elections be delayed because of a burial dispute is not only reckless but also a dangerous attempt to undermine the rule of law. No bishop, politician, or private individual has the authority to suspend or override constitutional processes. Zambia’s democracy cannot be paused to satisfy political narratives.





What is even more troubling, however, is the glaring silence from Bishop Mambo on the key issue at the center of this matter.



The public is already aware that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu made clear and deliberate final wishes regarding his funeral arrangements, specifically that President Hakainde Hichilema should not preside over his funeral or be anywhere near his remains. These wishes have been widely reported and openly discussed.





This raises a critical and unavoidable question. Why is Bishop Mambo deliberately ignoring the final wishes of the deceased?



If President Hakainde Hichilema had respected the wishes of the late President and the position of the family, Zambia would not be facing the current stalemate regarding the burial. The reality is simple. This unfortunate situation exists because those wishes have not been fully respected.





Instead of acknowledging this truth, Bishop Mambo has chosen to deflect attention and redirect blame by proposing extreme measures that would undermine Zambia’s democratic system.



As a bishop, his responsibility should be to defend justice, stand with grieving families, and speak truth to those in authority. The Church has historically been a voice for the weak, the oppressed, and the downtrodden. It has served as the moral compass of the nation.





Yet in this case, Bishop Mambo appears to have abandoned that sacred role. Rather than challenging those in power to respect the wishes of the deceased and the concerns of the family, he has chosen to align himself with political authority, raising legitimate concerns among citizens about his motivations.





Many Zambians are now asking difficult but necessary questions. Is Bishop Mambo acting as a moral leader of the Church, or has he become a political spokesperson for those in power?





When a religious leader openly promotes narratives that benefit the political establishment while ignoring the pain of a grieving family, people are left wondering whether principle has been replaced by political loyalty and possible financial interests.





The Church must never allow itself to become an instrument of political convenience or propaganda. Its role is to hold leaders accountable and to defend truth, justice, and compassion without fear or favor.



Zambia must remain guided by constitutionalism, the rule of law, and respect for human dignity. The date of elections is already set by the Constitution, and that constitutional mandate cannot be sacrificed for political theatre or selective outrage.





Bishop Mambo must therefore answer the nation honestly. Why ignore the clearly stated wishes of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu? Why shift blame away from those who have the power to resolve this matter? And why call for the suspension of Zambia’s democratic processes instead of urging respect for the wishes of the deceased and his family?





If Bishop Mambo genuinely desires peace and dignity in this matter, the solution is straightforward. He should advise President Hakainde Hichilema to respect the final wishes of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the position of his family.





That would be the path of honor, compassion, and moral leadership, not the path of political deflection.



Zambia’s Constitution must stand. The rule of law must prevail. And the final wishes of the deceased must be respected.