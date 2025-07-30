“Response to Emmanuel Mwanba: Government’s Decision to Dig Grave for Edgar Lungu is a Matter of National Protocol





By Timmy



The government’s decision to dig a grave for the late Edgar Lungu is a standard procedure, given the announcement of his passing and the plan to bring his body back to Zambia. It’s not about the government’s curiosity, but about following state protocols for burying a former head of state. As a nation, we have a responsibility to honor our leaders with dignity and respect, and this decision is in line with that duty.





The real question is, why are people like Emmanuel Mwanba opposing this decision? Is it because they’re trying to hide something or gain political mileage through the body of Edgar Lungu? The manner in which Emmanuel Mwanba and others are responding to this issue raises more questions than answers. Are they trying to protect the interests of the Lungu family or their own political agendas? It’s intriguing that they seem to be more interested in creating drama and confusion than in serving the interests of the Zambian people.





As Zambians, we deserve the truth, and the government’s decision to dig a grave for Edgar Lungu is a step towards transparency and accountability. The fact that the government is following standard protocols for burying a former head of state should be reassuring to all citizens. Let’s not be fooled by the drama and propaganda. The government’s actions are guided by a sense of duty and responsibility to the nation, not by political expediency.





The truth is, the government’s decision to dig a grave for Edgar Lungu is not just about the former president; it’s about the dignity and respect due to all Zambians. We, as a nation, must demand transparency and accountability from our leaders, and the government’s decision in this matter is a step in the right direction.







