Response to Government’s Press Statement on Chabinga’s Remarks- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Response to Government’s Press Statement on Chabinga’s Remarks



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



To the UPND Government: even if you assume Zambians are politically naïve, at least have the decency not to insult our intelligence with such brazen deception.





Your feeble attempt to distance yourselves from Robert Chabinga’s shameful attack on accredited diplomats is not only unconvincing; it is a textbook example of state-sponsored dishonesty. Zambians are not the gullible spectators you wish we were. We see the choreography behind this entire performance. Chabinga is not acting alone. He is your political surrogate, your backup actor, recruited after your failed attempt to hijack the Patriotic Front using Miles Sampa collapsed in spectacular fashion.





Let us be crystal clear: you created this mess. You enabled it. You weaponized it for political gain until it finally became a diplomatic liability.



Now, with growing concerns from well-meaning Zambians, you retreat behind a weak press statement, pretending to be mere observers. But the evidence betrays you. Chabinga’s outrageous remarks were not whispered in obscurity. They were broadcast nationwide by ZNBC, your very own propaganda machine. Since when does ZNBC, under strict state oversight, provide wall-to-wall coverage of “opposition” press conferences? Who approved that broadcast? Who directed the national broadcaster to amplify a statement that directly undermines Zambia’s foreign policy and international standing?





Let us not pretend any longer. ZNBC is not a neutral entity. It is an extension of your administration. The same ZNBC that gave Chabinga a platform to insult diplomats is the same institution you used to legitimize the fraudulent Miles Sampa convention, where Sampa declared himself PF party president. A convention riddled with constitutional irregularities was given the appearance of democratic order through full media coverage. Who authorized this coverage? These were not editorial mistakes. They were calculated moves. Someone within your ranks made that call.





Worse still, we must not overlook the dangerous language used by Chabinga. He claimed that some diplomats are allegedly working with Zambia’s former head of state, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to push a “Plan B” for the 2026 general elections. Then, in a reckless and inflammatory escalation, he declared, “We will deport diplomats at short notice and escort you to the airport. If there is no flight, we will put you in a cargo plane. This is the only way they will learn.” These words are not only disgraceful and inflammatory; they constitute a direct diplomatic blunder of the highest order. Threatening foreign envoys with such crude language is not political theatre; it is a serious violation of diplomatic norms and international etiquette.





If your government truly had no role in this fiasco, then distancing yourselves is not enough. You must act decisively. Publicly censure Chabinga. Strip him of any parliamentary privileges relating to international affairs. Initiate an internal inquiry and, if necessary, refer the matter to law enforcement for violating protocols surrounding national security and diplomatic conduct. A mere press release will not suffice. The world is watching. Diplomats stationed in Zambia deserve assurances that such threats do not reflect government policy and will be dealt with firmly.





If Chabinga and Sampa were truly rogue actors, your government would have publicly disavowed them from the outset. Instead, you gave them airtime, institutional support, and political relevance until the backlash became too great to contain. Now you want to step back and claim innocence. That is unacceptable. You do not get to direct the play and then pretend to be a member of the audience.





Zambians are not blind. We are not asleep. We are not fools. We see how you manipulate state institutions to manufacture division, suppress opposition, and distort the truth. We are not fooled, and we are no longer silent.



This is not just incompetence. It is calculated political sabotage. Diplomacy is not your playground for internal power games. It is a fundamental pillar of our national sovereignty, and you have trampled on it recklessly.





Zambia deserves leadership, not manipulation. We deserve accountability, not evasion. We demand diplomacy, not drama. If your administration still upholds any standards of statesmanship, then act accordingly.





Enough of the propaganda. Enough of the manipulation. Enough of the political theatre.



Zambia deserves better. And Zambians demand better now.