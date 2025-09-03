RESPONSE TO “IS IT TOO LATE FOR UPND TO MAKE AMENDS?”

By Timmy

It is important to respond factually and fairly to claims suggesting that the UPND government has betrayed the trust of Zambians. Nothing could be further from the truth.

President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government inherited an economy on its knees: over $30 billion in debt, empty reserves, massive corruption, a collapsing currency, and broken institutions. The people remember this reality. Today, despite the global challenges of climate shocks, energy shortages, and international price hikes, Zambia is on a path of stability, growth, and reform.

Here is what the UPND has achieved in less than four years:

✅ Restored dignity in education: Meal allowances extended from just 2 universities to 7. Recruitment of over 30,000 teachers. Expansion of school infrastructure and learning materials.



✅ Health sector strengthened: Recruitment of over 11,000 health workers and restocking of essential medicines.

✅ Youth empowerment & jobs: Thousands employed in government service, CDF funds directly empowering communities, and skills training opportunities expanded.



✅ Infrastructure & rural development: Record-breaking CDF allocations building clinics, schools, boreholes, feeder roads, and market shelters in every constituency.

✅ Debt restructuring success: Zambia became the first African nation to restructure its debt under the G20 framework, unlocking resources for development.

Yes, challenges remain in areas such as electricity and the cost of living, but government has not buried its head in the sand. The President has been upfront:

load-shedding is being tackled through investment in generation and diversification of energy sources. On cost of living, measures are underway to stabilise the kwacha, support small-scale farmers, and strengthen manufacturing to reduce imports.

It is misleading to suggest that nothing has changed. The truth is that the UPND has delivered reforms never before seen in our country’s history. What we are witnessing is a government fixing a broken system while laying a foundation for long-term prosperity.

Come 2026, Zambians will look back and see that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND deserve another mandate not because of excuses, but because of tangible results.

Fellow citizens, let us not be swayed by voices of negativity. Progress takes patience, and transformation is never instant. Share, comment, and like this article to spread the truth about the strides Zambia is making under the New Dawn Government.

