Response to Kalemba’s Misrepresentation of Facts



By Hon. Levison Mumba



The article published by *Kalemba* under the headline “Kalaba humbles self, now wants to work with PF, reveals Kapata” is a clear misrepresentation of facts and an unfortunate distortion of President Harry Kalaba’s long-held political position on opposition unity.





To suggest that President Kalaba has “humbled himself” only now, or that his willingness to work with other political parties including the Patriotic Front (PF) is a recent development born out of political desperation, is both inaccurate and misleading. President Kalaba has been consistent, principled, and deliberate in his advocacy for a united opposition long before the revival of discussions surrounding the eligibility of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. His position has never shifted with political winds; it has remained anchored on the belief that a fragmented opposition cannot defeat a repressive and increasingly intolerant regime.





President Kalaba’s comfort in engaging the PF predates current internal debates within that party. It was never conditional, opportunistic, or driven by factional interests. Rather, it was informed by his firm belief that opposition politics must be built on trust, transparency, and unity—never on treachery, duplicity, or short-term schemes designed to benefit a few individuals.





Contrary to the narrative implied by the headline, President Kalaba has always been humble. His humility is not situational, nor is it performative. It is reflected in his long-standing call for a united opposition front, which he believes is far more effective and credible than a disjointed political landscape littered with multiple alliances and rival factions. Defeating a repressive regime does not require two Tonses or three PFs; it requires unity of purpose, unity of vision, and unity of action.





It must also be placed on record that at no point has President Kalaba spoken negatively about any PF faction or any political formation associated with former President Lungu. He has deliberately avoided inflammatory language and factional attacks, choosing instead to promote dialogue and cohesion across the opposition spectrum.





As correctly stated by Hon. Jean Kapata, President Kalaba has been very clear that he is not interested in fighting over who becomes president of any alliance. His focus is on process, not position. He believes that the opposition must unite behind a single candidate selected through credible, inclusive, and transparent processes—not through meetings convened with pre-set agendas aimed at advancing the interests of a few politically convenient actors.

https://youtu.be/ZtgtkNlr6nA?si=MITuTQD1QuotTJfr





Furthermore, President Kalaba has consistently rejected the retrogressive and archaic notion that the selection of a presidential flag bearer should be restricted to a particular region or tribe. Such thinking undermines national unity and must be rejected with the contempt it deserves if Zambia is to make progress as a truly democratic and inclusive nation.





For the avoidance of doubt, the Citizens First (CF) is an inclusive political movement that remains willing and ready to work with other political parties. It is for this reason that the CF is currently in partnership with the NDC, the RDC and we continue to actively engage various political formations with the objective of building a viable political arrangement that will reduce the number of presidential candidates and enhance the opposition’s chances of forming government.





However, CF will not allow itself to be entangled in the internal fights of any political party, including the PF. Our commitment is to unity across the entire political landscape, not to factional battles. Our ultimate objective remains unchanged: to bring about genuine liberation, democratic renewal, and economic justice for the people of Zambia.





Unity is not weakness. Consistency is not humility borne of defeat. They are, instead, the hallmarks of principled leadership.



We continue to advocate for a united opposition and united Zambia.



Thank you,



Hon Levison Mumba

National Chairman

Citizens First