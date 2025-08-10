Response to Levison Nkhoma, aka Bikilon’s Apology





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



What Exactly Were You Celebrating?



With all due respect, your apology rings hollow when you fail to address the most important question: what was there to celebrate in the first place? The nation is in mourning.

A family is grieving the loss of a husband, father, and leader. Yet, in the middle of this sorrow, you and your “team” saw fit to turn it into a party because the court ruled in favour of the government. Do you not realise how deeply insensitive and heartless that is?





This was not just a private mistake; it was a public display of callousness, streamed for all to see. You were not simply “caught up in the excitement.”

Excitement about what? The removal of a widow’s rights? The pain of a family already carrying the unbearable weight of loss? The forced interference in the funeral arrangements of a man who once served this nation as Head of State? If that is what excites you, then the problem runs far deeper than you admit





You claim the moment was unplanned, but that does not excuse it. It only reveals a lack of moral instinct and an inability to recognise that some moments demand solemnity, respect, and restraint. A court ruling in favour of the government against a grieving family is not, and will never be, a reason for singing, dancing, and recording yourself for the world.





You ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness requires honesty, self-reflection, and a full acknowledgment of the harm done — not vague excuses wrapped in rehearsed humility.

Until you address the true nature of your actions, your words will remain nothing more than damage control aimed at salvaging your image, not repairing the wound you deepened.





A simple truth stands: no reasonable person with an intact conscience would celebrate during a period of national mourning unless their intentions were malicious or their moral compass was badly broken.





So I ask again, and I expect you to answer, not dodge: what exactly were you celebrating? Because until you can face that question with sincerity, your apology carries no weight and brings no closure.