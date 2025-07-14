RESPONSE TO RPP NOTICE: ANOTHER UPND-ENGINEERED DISTRACTION- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

RESPONSE TO RPP NOTICE: ANOTHER UPND-ENGINEERED DISTRACTION



By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Once again, we are witnessing the UPND government hiding behind proxies and surrogates to carry out its vindictive and petty politics, this time under the veil of professionalism and legal process. The so-called complaint by the Republican Progressive Party (RPP) against Counsel Makebi Zulu is nothing but a cowardly attempt to punish truth, loyalty, and integrity.





Let us be very clear: Makebi Zulu is not just a legal practitioner. He is a family spokesperson who has been speaking on behalf of the Lungu family during one of the most painful and sensitive moments in their lives—the funeral of a husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and brother, in the name of Edgar Chagwa Lungu. That responsibility does not, in any way, compromise his standing as a legal professional. In fact, it underscores his commitment to justice, dignity, and constitutional rights, even in the face of relentless state intimidation.





The question must be asked: Why is the UPND government so uncomfortable with the voice of Makebi Zulu?



Because he speaks the truth.

Because he defends the legacy of a man they have persecuted both in life and in death.



Because he exposes their obsession with control, even over a man’s burial.



This latest move to report him to LAZ is nothing more than a politically motivated witch-hunt, engineered to silence anyone who dares to challenge their manipulative narrative. The RPP, a barely visible political outfit, has simply become another pawn in Hakainde Hichilema’s game of national gaslighting.





Make no mistake—this is not about ethics. It is about vengeance.

It is about distraction.

It is about using institutions to harass dissenters.





Let HH stay away from this funeral.

Let the family mourn in peace.

Let the legal profession not be weaponized for political revenge.





If anything falls below professional standards, it is this continued abuse of regulatory bodies to target individuals for simply speaking on behalf of a grieving family.





We say to the UPND: Enough is enough. Stop using surrogates. Stop hiding behind so-called complaints and processes. The Zambian people see through it, and we will not be silent.