RESPONSE TO STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF HEALTH ON THEFT OF MEDICINES AND U.S. AID CUT





By Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala



The Minister of Health’s response to the U.S. Ambassador’s statement is deeply disappointing and, frankly, trivializes the seriousness of the situation. It is unfortunate that instead of addressing the specific and damning allegations raised by the U.S. Government, the Minister chose to reframe them as mere “concerns.” This is not a matter of concern these are allegations of sustained, large-scale theft of donated medicines, spanning nearly four years under the current administration.





The Minister fails to confront the core issue: donated medicines are being stolen and sold in private pharmacies across the country while patients in public health facilities go without. This is not just an administrative lapse it is a betrayal of public trust and a direct threat to lives.





Reassurances are no longer enough. Zambians don’t need words we need accountability. The public deserves to know:



Where the stolen drugs ended up



Who profited from them





Does the government have the $50 million required to replace the aid being withdrawn



And let’s be clear: in diplomatic and political terms, when a partner like the United States cuts off aid, it is not a mere procedural decision it is a VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE in the Zambian Government. Period.





The Minister must stop deflecting and start answering. This is not a time for spin it’s a time for truth.