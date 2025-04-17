RESPONSIBLE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA EARNS YOUTH A JOB IN THE ZAMBIA ARMY



(By Buffalo Reporter, Lusaka)



A former school cadet’s positive use of social media has secured him a civilian staff appointment in the Zambia Army.



Mr Emmanuel Kadangu Phiri, 28, a former pupil of Chunga secondary school in Lusaka, and a keen follower of the Zambia Army’s official page, recently responded to a post by penning an open letter addressed to Commander Zambia Army, Lt Gen Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele.



Instead of a typical comment, Mr Phiri used the platform to articulate the plight of school cadets across the country.





Mr Phiri, leveraged on the story that was published on 08 April, 2025 on the Zambia Army official Facebook page carrying a headline, “Lt Gen Zyeele Visits Retired 2 and 3 Infantry Brigade Commanders, MILTEZ Commandants”.



In his open letter, he proposed solutions to how he felt the Army should take care of the school cadets.



“Dear Commander Zambia Army. Iam writing to respectfully bring to your attention the pressing challenges faced by school cadets within Zambia.



As a former senior cadet, I have witnessed firsthand the difficulties encountered by these dedicated and loyal individuals,” he stated.



Mr Phiri highlighted the lower rate of absorption of school cadets in the regular force, further stating that school cadets struggle to secure employment despite possessing valuable skills, including weapon handling and drills.



He also talked about insufficient or lack of coordinated guidance, resources and empowerment programmes to nurture their development, inadequate infrastructure and equipment that impede effective training for the cadets who are under the Command of Zambia Combined Cadet Force (ZCCF).



Mr Phiri’s well-reasoned message, among other comments caught the attention of the Commander Zambia Army, who was impressed by his passion, dedication and patriotism.



And in his response to Mr Phiri’s message, Lt Gen Zyeele wrote, “Good evening Emmanuel. Your suggestions have been noted. Further, you are invited to my office possibly on Wednesday 16 April, 2025 at 10:00hrs at Army Headquarters”.



And today, that invitation materialised into a life-changing opportunity for Mr Phiri. He visited the Commander Zambia Army at Army Headquarters where he has since been employed as a Civilian Staff in the Zambia Army.



Lt Gen Zyeele commended him for his patriotism, assuring him that Command will look into some of the points he raised.



Mr Phiri, who was a school cadet at Chunga secondary from 2012 to 2015, and rose to the rank of Cadet Lieutenant, thanked Lt Gen Zyeele for the unexpected opportunity, further pledging to do his level best and possibly go for military training, should an opportunity present itself.





Mr Phiri’s thoughtful online interaction that has earned him a job serves as a reminder of the potential for social media to be a platform for constructive dialogue and positive change.



Ater completing secondary school education, Mr Phiri worked as a mobile money agent, and later enrolled for a diploma programme in Laboratory Technology at Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce in Lusaka. He, however, dropped out in third year due to financial constraints.



(Credit: The Zambia Army)