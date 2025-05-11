Retesting for All Zimbabwean Drivers Under New Licence Rules

Zimbabwean drivers will soon need to undergo mandatory retesting as part of the government’s shift to a new, more secure driver’s licence system.

New Plastic Licences Replace Old Metal Discs

This was confirmed by Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) official Onesimo Bumhira on Thursday, 8 May, during a meeting with police and transport operators. He explained that retesting will help ensure drivers remain fit to drive and that their appearance matches the ID photo, especially as they age or experience health changes.

This move follows the government’s introduction of new plastic driver’s licences in 2023, which replaced the old metal discs. The modern plastic cards are scannable, valid for five years, and meet regional standards from SADC, COMESA and the East African Community. In contrast, the old metal licences never expired — a loophole the new policy aims to close.

Retesting for All Zimbabwean Drivers Will Consider Age, Appearance and Health

Explaining the reason behind the retests, Bumhira said changes in a driver’s appearance or health over time could affect road safety.

He pointed out that people age, physical features shift, and some drivers may now need glasses.

“All licensed drivers get ready for retesting and be aware that your licence discs will expire. A driver’s physical appearance may change with age from the one on the photograph on their licence disc, and in some cases, some drivers may now be wearing spectacles which they never used to wear when they obtained their licences. Once the process starts, it would be ideal for license holders to go for retesting. If they wait for the disc to expire, it will be tough since they will be required to take a retest. As for international drivers, the retesting would meet the SADC and continental standards,” said Bumhira