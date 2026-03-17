Rev Mwambazi escalates allegations against Dr Sibanda

A PROMINENT Zambian clergyman has added extra heat to the allegations of sexual impropriety leveled against Pearl of Health Gynaecologist Dr Reward Sibanda.

The man of the cloth says three women have contacted him privately with more damning accusations against the medic.

This morning, Kalemba published a story in which a 31-year old Lusaka resident, Alice Makina has accused Dr Sibanda of attempting to coerce her into a sexual relationship during a medical appointment.

According to a demand letter seen by Kalemba, the alleged incident occurred during a scheduled intrauterine device (IUD) insertion procedure.

The complainant claims that Dr Sibanda expressed romantic interest in her, made inappropriate remarks, and engaged in non-consensual physical contact.

She further alleged that the doctor removed the wrapper meant to cover her during the procedure, leaving her exposed.

According to the documents, when Alice resisted, the doctor allegedly reassured her that she should not fear pregnancy because he had undergone a vasectomy.

Her lawyers are now demanding K3.5 million in compensation from both the hospital and the doctor for trauma, mental anguish, and other damages.

A few minutes after reading the story, Rev Walter Mwambazi commented that he knew the doctor as a professional who had worked with his family in a commendable manner.

The reverend further cautioned that while such allegations could not be dismissed, it was important to wait and see whether similar claims would emerge from other women.

According to Rev Mwambazi, about 30 minutes after his comment, he received a call from a friend who confirmed that Dr Sibanda had repeatedly made advances towards her, asking for sex over a long period despite being regarded as an older brother.

Rev Mwambazi claimed that after receiving the first message, he texted the doctor to express his disappointment.

He said while doing so, two other women reached out to his inbox with details he could not publish at their request, but confirmed that Dr Sibanda allegedly touched them inappropriately and sought sexual relations with them.

“One is a direct victim, the other is her niece, who was the victim. I believe this case may turn out to have many more victims. Some may have consented, while others were too afraid to come forward. I hope justice can be sought and served without fear or favour. What a disgraceful man he is, the true definition of a narcissist,” shared the reverend.https://kalemba.news/…/rev-mwambazi-escalates…/

Kalemba, March 17, 2026