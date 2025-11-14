Revealed: Shebeshxt’s Victim Was A Fan Excited To Meet The Rapper

A sombre mood filled the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court this Thursday as controversial lekompo artist Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, known to his legion of followers as Shebeshxt, found himself on the wrong side of the law. The 30-year-old musician faces a litany of grave charges, including attempted murder, following a harrowing alleged incident last month where two excited fans were reportedly met with gunfire instead of an autograph.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the unsettling event unfolded on Witklip Street in the Ladanna area of Polokwane on October 19. The court heard how two fans were driving when they spotted the renowned artist. Filled with admiration, they attempted to greet and praise him. However, the encounter took a terrifying turn. Mashudu Malabi, the spokesperson for the NPA in Limpopo, relayed the official allegations, stating the artist’s chilling response.

“As fans, they greeted and praised him. It is alleged that the accused responded: ‘Kgane aletlale ka nna? (Can’t you get enough of me?),’ before firing a shot at them,” Malabi revealed.

The bullet reportedly struck one of the men, Petrus Ralefatane, in the jaw, causing serious injury. The shot also damaged the window of the Nissan Sentra they were travelling in, which is owned by a witness, Tebelelo Mafagane. The driver rushed the injured man to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital where he remains receiving medical treatment.

A Deepening Legal Quagmire

The charges read out in court painted a picture of a serious and violent altercation. Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, is formally charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. The prosecutor, Kgaogelo Lekoloane, emphasised the severity of the situation, confirming that the offences are classified as Schedule 5 under the Criminal Procedure Act, a designation reserved for serious crimes.

Lekoloane argued for a postponement, stating, “We want to obtain the full criminal records of the accused. There is a pending case of a similar nature at Lebowakgomo.”

This revelation points to a growing list of legal challenges for the artist. The NPA’s Mashudu Malabi elaborated, confirming,

“The accused is also facing other charges, including two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property. That trial is set down for February 17-19 in the Lebowakgomo regional court. He is on R5,000 (US$265) bail in that matter.”

A Postponement and a Stern Warning

Chauke’s legal representative, Lot Ramusi, proposed a short postponement until the following day. However, presiding magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi delivered a stern warning to the defence, indicating that the gravity of the case could intensify. He noted that once the cases are consolidated and Chauke’s full criminal profile is finalised, the matter could be elevated to a Schedule 6 offence, which carries even stricter requirements for bail. The case was subsequently postponed to November 21 for further investigation and a potential bail application. For now, the once-celebrated artist will remain in custody as the serious allegations against him continue to unfold.