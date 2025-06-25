Revealed: The shocking number of G-Strings made for Shaka iLembe

Shaka iLembe has grown into one of South Africa’s top drama series. From day one, it captivated Mzansi’s heart. The show’s cinematic quality, powerful storytelling, and rich cultural heritage won massive praise.

With every episode, it breaks new ground and captures a global audience. Shaka iLembe isn’t just a TV show—it’s a cultural event. Its success proves South African productions can compete on the world stage.

Behind the scenes, however, lies a world of unbelievable effort and dedication. The costumes, especially, have become a talking point. Now, a shocking wardrobe detail has set social media ablaze.

How Many G-Strings Were Made During Making Shaka iLembe

Creating an authentic historical drama isn’t cheap. Wardrobe teams worked tirelessly to craft outfits that reflect the era’s look. From beaded necklaces to animal-skin skirts, every piece mattered. But one detail stood out—G-strings.

These weren’t your regular ones—they had to fit tradition and character. Mzansi Magic, sharing on Instagram, dropped the bombshell: “At least 6000 G-Strings were made during the making of Shaka iLembe.” Yes, 6000! That’s a jaw-dropping number. Each one had to be carefully designed, sewn, and fitted.

With such a large cast, including extras, the wardrobe demand was massive. Costume departments often worked day and night. The budget for these items alone likely ran into hundreds of thousands. This fact reveals the incredible effort behind bringing Shaka iLembe to life. It’s not just about actors—it’s also about threads, sweat, and thousands of G-strings!

Mzansi reacts

@Bonga Percy Vilakazi “Will these be on sale in the foreseeable future? @cooshellifestyles, please advise. 🙏🏽”

@nompumelelo silindile vilakazi “😂😂ibhale ngesizulu admin asinayo I G-String esizulwini 😌😌😌”

@Buhle Gugwana “Yoh take admins phone right now 😭😭😭🙌🏽”

@Kamogelo Molatlhoe “😂😂😂damn! AMA G-string amaningi soooooo💀”

@Naledi Ramara “Mina last week ngabona izinqa zo umuntu omdala 😭 in the first scene it was like watching my dad naked 😭”