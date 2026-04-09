Reza Pahlavi slammed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for welcoming the two-week US-Iran ceasefire and pushing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.





“The United Kingdom has endlessly appeased the criminal regime in Iran,” Pahlavi declared. “The Prime Minister speaks of protecting the innocent civilians of Iran but failed to act to help stop the regime’s massacre of 40,000 innocent Iranians in January.”





Pahlavi warned that only regime change will deliver real peace. “Only an end to this regime – that brings terror to Britain’s own shores – will yield lasting peace and regional stability.”





He urged Starmer to ditch weak-kneed diplomacy and show real leadership: “Keir Starmer should follow in the footsteps of Churchill, not Chamberlain. He should support the Iranian people’s fight for liberty.”





Pahlavi called out the regime’s terror at home and abroad, demanding concrete action from London. “There is still time for the Government to change course: prosecute the IRGC that slaughters innocents, expel the illegitimate regime’s ambassador, and act to support the people of Iran.”





He closed with a stark warning to the West: “The Iranian people will remember who stood with them in their hour of need and who stood against them.”