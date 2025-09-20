‎RICHEST INDIVIDUALS IN SOME AFRICAN NATIONS

‎1. ALIKO DANGOTE 

‎✅The richest man in Nigeria is Aliko Dangote, a prominent businessman whose net worth is estimated to be around $24 billion. He built his vast fortune through his diverse conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, which is a major player in cement, sugar, flour, and the petroleum sector, with the recent addition of the large Dangote Refinery.



‎1. JOHANN RUPERT 

‎✅The richest man in South Africa is Johann Rupert, the chairman of the luxury goods conglomerate Compagnie Financière Richemont. As of mid-2025, his estimated net worth ranges from approximately $13.8 billion to $17 billion.



‎3. ERNESTO TARICONE 

‎✅Ernesto Taricone is a widely recognized entrepreneur and investor, known for his significant impact in Ghana’s business arena. With a staggering net worth of $1.3 billion, Taricone currently holds the title of Ghana’s wealthiest individual.



‎4. AHMADOU DANPULLO 

‎✅The richest person in Cameroon is El Hadj Baba Ahmadou Danpullo, with an estimated net worth of $940 million. He is a prominent figure in the country’s economy, with a diversified business empire that includes agro-industry (tea and cotton) and real estate investments.



‎5. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA 

‎✅The richest person in Zambia is Hakainde Hichilema, the current president of Zambia, with a net worth of approximately $340 million to $389 million, derived from his business ventures and agriculture before becoming president. He is known for his extensive cattle ranching operations and past roles as a chief executive at accounting firms.



