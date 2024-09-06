Rick Ross denies conspiracy in ‘20-v-1’ drake feud

Rapper Rick Ross has clarified his role in the public feud with Drake earlier this year, denying any coordinated effort in what Drake referred to as the “20-v-1” battle.

Speaking during the Nightcap Summer Sessions: LIVE event in Houston on Sunday (August 25), hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, the Grammy-winning rapper dismissed any suggestion of a conspiracy per to a HipHopDx report

“There was no conspiracies,” Ross said when asked about the clash, which saw several artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, and The Weeknd, take lyrical shots at Drake.

The feud further became a heated topic after Drake mentioned it in his track “Push Ups,” describing it as a “20-v-1” situation.

The tensions flared after Future and Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s track “We Don’t Trust You,” followed by a sequel titled “We Still Don’t Trust You.”

A$AP Rocky also joined the fray with his track “Show of Hands,” where he appeared to reference Drake’s past relationship with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s son, Adonis.

“On some rap sh*t it was no conspiracies”

Rocky rapped: “N-ggas swear they b-tch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one/ N-ggas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/ I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son,” seemingly targeting Drake.

Rocky also took aim at Drake’s recent album For All the Dogs, and stated: “Still don’t trust you, it’s always us, never them/ Heard you dropped your latest shit/ Funny how it just came and went.”

Drake, in turn, appeared to take a shot at Rocky on the “For All the Dogs” track “Another Late Night,” and rapped: “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b-tch, this shit get really Rocky/ Damn, what? Dirty how I did him in the Wraith,” referencing Rocky’s nickname and their rumored shared history with Rihanna.

The Weeknd, another artist involved, reportedly expressed frustration toward Drake on the track “All to Myself,” which appeared on “We Still Don’t Trust You”.

Ross, meanwhile, coined the nickname “BBL Drizzy” and frequently trolled Drake online.

During a Toronto appearance, Ross was confronted by Drake’s fans amid the ongoing tension.

Despite the constant back-and-forth, Ross downplayed any notion of a calculated effort against Drake, emphasizing that there was no overarching plot involving all the artists.