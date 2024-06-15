Rihanna Denies Retirement Rumours, Gives Big Update On Next Project

Rihanna has finally given fans an eagerly awaited update on her new album. While she’s “starting over,” the pop sensation assured everyone she’s fully “prepared” for this next chapter.

The announcement came during her red-carpet appearance at a Fenty Hair event in Los Angeles.

Walking the red carpet, the singer-turned-mogul, often referred to by fans as RiRi, shared insights about her anticipated project, which her loyal followers have dubbed R9.

Rihanna revealed that making music has become a discovery for her. After years of putting her album on hold, she is ready to dive back into the studio with renewed energy and perspective.

The news couldn’t come at a better time for the Rihanna Navy, especially after the singer was seen in New York City last week with A$AP Rocky, sporting a cheeky top declaring, “I’m retired.” In smaller print, it read, “This is as dressed up as I get,” causing a stir among fans desperate for new music.

Rihanna’s last album, the critically acclaimed “ANTI,” was released in 2016. Since then, the “Umbrella” star has been expanding her beauty empire and growing her family, welcoming two children in the past two years.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, Rihanna shed more light on her upcoming ninth LP at the launch of her FENTY x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker in London.

She hinted at the possibility of her children, RZA and Riot, appearing on the record. The superstar teased that she and A$AP Rocky were working on choosing the best tracks, hinting at the quality of their produced material.

While fans are excited, Rihanna remained tight-lipped about the visuals for the new album, playfully refusing to “snitch” on her project.

Earlier that month, she discussed her creative process with Interview magazine, highlighting how her approach to this album differs from her previous work.

Rihanna explained that, unlike her usual method of developing visuals after the music, she has been inspired by visual ideas first this time. This reverse process, she hinted, might be the key to creating something truly special.