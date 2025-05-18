Rihanna’s New Single ‘Friend Of Mine’ Drops On Friday

Rihanna has announced that her first single will arrive this Friday. The song titled Friend of Mine, her first major project in three years, was written as a soundtrack for the Smurfs movie.

The Umbrella hitmaker last released Lift Me Up in October 2022, which was recorded for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

The singer was seen entering a recording studio in New York City early this year, but it was not clear which project she was working on at the time.

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, recently confirmed they are expecting their third child. An Instagram picture released by their photographer on Monday, May 5, shows the mother of two walking through the streets of New York with her baby bump in full view.

Responding to the development, ahead of the 2025 MET Gala, A$AP Rocky, stated: “It feels amazing…It’s time that we show the people what we were cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us because we’re definitely happy.”

Rihanna stated in an interview last year that she wanted as many children as God wanted her to have. She noted, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

At the time, she said the decision to start a family with A$AP was not planned, but it turned out to be “the best thing that ever happened to us.”

In April this year, the singer attended a Fenty Beauty event in Paris, showing up in a baggy dress and other corresponding outfit, which prompted speculations that she was expecting a third child.