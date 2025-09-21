RITUAL DRAMA AT LEOPARD’S HILL: BUSINESSMAN, WITCH DOCTOR & SON ARRESTED AT COP’S GRAVE





Police in Lusaka have arrested three suspects a businessman, a traditional healer, and his 17-year-old son for allegedly conducting midnight rituals on the grave of the late Chief Inspector Thole at Leopard’s Hill Cemetery.





The trio was caught around 23:30 hours on September 17, with fresh bleeding tattoos, huddled at the officer’s grave.





Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified them as Venture Mulilanduba, 40, owner of Denotative Funeral Parlour at UTH; John Nyirenda, 46, a traditional doctor from Lundazi; and his juvenile son of Chilenje.





Investigations indicate Mulilanduba, facing business and marital troubles, turned to the witch doctor for rituals after being introduced in May. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.