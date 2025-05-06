RIZWAAN PATEL AND CO-ACCUSED GRANTED BAIL AFTER EXTENDED LEGAL PROCEEDINGS



By The FOX Newspaper | 5th May 2025



LUSAKA – After nearly two years in legal custody, businessman and political figure Rizwaan Dawood Patel, along with his co-accused, has been granted bail by the Zambian courts. The decision marks a significant development in a high-profile case that has drawn attention for its legal, political, and human rights implications.





Background and Arrests



Patel was first arrested in June 2023 on charges of forgery and cyber-related offenses. Authorities allege that he and others produced and circulated falsified government documents. One such document allegedly bore President Hakainde Hichilema’s name and instructed the Zambia Security and Intelligence Services to monitor Catholic Archbishop Alick Banda. Another document, said to originate from the Ministry of Home Affairs, referenced an official diplomatic complaint to the Vatican.





These documents reportedly circulated via Facebook pages such as “Patriotic Front” and “Grindstone Television Zambia.”



Patel has denied involvement in any wrongdoing.



Allegations of Mistreatment



Following his arrest, Patel’s legal team filed a formal complaint with the Attorney General, alleging torture, denial of legal representation, and procedural violations during his detention. According to his lawyers, he suffered physical abuse that led to impaired vision.





They called for compensation, a written apology, and warned of potential civil legal action if the allegations were not addressed.





Further Charges and Continued Detention



In early 2024, Patel and two others were additionally charged with aggravated robbery, a non-bailable offense under Zambian law. The prosecution alleged that during the commission of a robbery, the group assaulted the complainant.





As months passed without trial, civil society organizations raised concerns. In July 2024, the Action Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC) submitted a petition to Chief Justice Mumba Malila, urging judicial oversight and swift court proceedings. AIPAC cited constitutional guarantees, calling the prolonged detention “unconstitutional and unjust.”





Bail Granted Amid Judicial Scrutiny



In May 2025, following sustained public and legal advocacy, the court granted bail to Patel and his co-accused. Legal observers have called the decision an important step in ensuring judicial transparency and adherence to the principles of due process.



While the case remains active, the bail order has allowed the accused to prepare their defense outside of detention.





Ongoing Legal Process



With the case still before the courts, legal experts advise caution. The accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and any public commentary must respect ongoing judicial proceedings.