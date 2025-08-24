ROAD USERS URGED TO OBSERVE TRAFFIC RULES AHEAD OF LIKUMBI LYAMIZE CEREMONY





Road Safety Experts have urged road users to observe traffic rules as they return from Likumbi Lyamize Traditional Ceremony of the Luvale-speaking people, scheduled for 23rd August 2025 in Zambezi District.



Zambian School of Driving Director Hope Kumalo anticipates an increase in both vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the Great North Roads.





Mrs. Kumalo states that such a situation may pose a high risk to road users if traffic rules and regulations are not adhered to.





He also reminded pedestrians to be extra cautious and observe all road traffic rules during this period, advising them to avoid using headsets while walking on the roads.





Mrs. Kumalo urged RTSA and the Zambia Police to continue being on the ground to ensure adherence to traffic rules and regulations.