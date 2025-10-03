Rob Kardashian appears on his family’s show for the first time in 8 years

Rob Kardashian has finally resurfaced on screen. The 37-year-old reality star, who has been away from the spotlight for nearly a decade, made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

In the clip, Rob is seen in a blue cap and black T-shirt while chatting with his sister Khloe, who affectionately called him by his nicknames “Bob” and “Bobby.” This marks his first appearance on the family’s Hulu series in eight years.

Rob, who shares an eight-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, has mostly focused on fatherhood and business. He runs his sock line Arthur George and, according to reports, serves as the chief financial officer for Kardashian Incorporated. A source also confirmed he doesn’t rely on his famous family for financial support, Daily Mail reported.

Earlier this year, Rob gave fans a rare glimpse into his private life on Khloe’s podcast Khloe In Wonderland, where he revealed that while he dates occasionally, his main focus has always been raising Dream. “I don’t bring girls in the house. I don’t have girls meet my daughter. My energy is just into Dream,” he said, adding that he has been single since her birth.