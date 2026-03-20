Robert Chabinga, Sunday Chanda, join UPND



PF Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda and Mafinga lawmaker Robert Chabinga who is the current PF president have defected to UPND.





Chanda, a former media director of the former ruling party was before President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory widely known for his fierce and frequent criticism of the UPND.



However, in 2022, Chanda transitioned from an adversary of the ruling party to a collaborator and supporter of President Hichilema’s policies.





Chabinga on the other hand has been an ally of the ruling party since 2023 when he was appointed as leader of opposition in Parliament.





Speaking during a public engagement in Nakonde yesterday where President Hichilema was meeting UPND members, Chanda announced his defection to the ruling party while stating that the Head of State had a heart of a leader which focused on embracing everyone regardless of their past mistakes.





“If there was a person President Hichilema was supposed to beat when he became president, it’s me because I used to criticise him harshly. But he told me that I didn’t know what I was doing and told me to work with him. My friends even called me chisanguka. When they were telling me that, CDF was working in my constituency. What kanchibiya is today is not what it was in 2021,” said Chanda.





The Kanchibiya lawmaker also introduced his eight councillors in his constituency who defected to the UPND.



“I have eight councillors as mp here, these eight councillors are all coming with me to UPND. No one is remaining behind. What Kanchibiya is today is not what it was five years ago.”





“The reason I have delivered development is because I decided to work with the President. Uwaupa inoko ewiso (he who marries your mother is your father).





PF Isoka MP Majorie Nakaponda also joined the ruling party together with 57 councilors, mayors and council chairpersons.





Meanwhile, President Hichilema welcomed the defectors stating that despite Chanda being a strong critic of his some years back, he held no grudge.





“Sunday Chanda, my young brother used to talk a lot back then but I told him let’s work together, I like your talent and we are working well. Thats the heart of a President. That’s why his constituency is looking good,” he said.





President Hichilema stated that he was the President of everyone and he would continue to deliver development to every corner of the country.



Kalemba, March 20, 2026