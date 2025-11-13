Robert Mugabe Jnr Fined US$300 for Drug Possession

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has been fined US$300 after being convicted of illegal drug possession in Harare.

Plea and Court Appearance

Mugabe Jnr appeared before Harare Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, where he pleaded guilty to possessing two grams of dagga. The court heard that the offence contravened Zimbabwe’s drug laws, which prohibit the possession of dangerous substances without authorization.

Mitigation and Sentence

In mitigation, Mugabe Jnr told the court that he is a single father of two children and asked the magistrate for leniency. Magistrate Mutendereki considered his personal circumstances before imposing the fine.

Alongside the monetary penalty, Mugabe Jnr was also sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

Avoids Jail Time

The ruling means Mugabe Jnr will avoid serving jail time unless he reoffends. The court emphasized the importance of compliance with the law and warned that any future violations would activate the suspended sentence.