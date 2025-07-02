Robert Mugabe’s Son Chatunga Granted Bail After Spending Night In Jail Following Brutal Mazowe Beatings

Chatunga Mugabe Out On Bail After Brutal Mine Beatings In Mazowe

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, has been granted bail after a dramatic arrest and night in custody linked to two violent assaults in Mazowe.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old was released by the Concession Magistrates Court on bail of US$200 (about R3,600). His arrest followed two alleged assaults — the latest on June 30 and an earlier one on June 25 — involving school and mine personnel near his family’s property.

Brutal assaults at school and mine

Court documents reveal that the most recent altercation occurred at Annaph Secondary School near Mazowe Inn. Mugabe, along with bodyguards Tinashe Mupawo (40) and Brenan Mateko (26), allegedly attacked school groundsman Jorum Ngirazi.

According to testimony presented to the court:

“Ngirazi approached the trio looking for a Grabber truck to transport gold ore but was told not to come closer. As he turned to leave, one of the accused grabbed him by the collar. Chatunga slapped him, and the others joined in.”

Ngirazi’s Huawei Nova 8 phone was also reportedly destroyed during the incident. He later reported suffering from a persistent headache, though no visible injuries were noted at the time.

The earlier incident, on June 25 at Ultimate Mine, involved a much more serious attack on five security guards employed to protect the property adjacent to Grace Mugabe’s farm.

Victims Ntandoyokuza Nyati, Philip Chipara, Elvis Bvumbe, Collen Muchemwa, and Waddington Mutadza were allegedly assaulted with logs, iron bars, booted feet and water.

One of the guards, Nyati, was reportedly:

“struck with a log and an iron bar, then water was poured on him.”

Another, Elvis Bvumbe, was allegedly beaten with:

“a baton stick, a horse pipe, and an iron bar.”

The guards sustained multiple injuries including broken limbs, scarred backs, fractured skulls and internal trauma.

“I’m the real President’s son”

Following the mine assault, police summoned Mugabe to Mazowe Police Station. It is alleged that during questioning, he boasted:

“I’m the real President’s son. I’m untouchable.”

Despite the gravity of the accusations, the State did not oppose bail. Chatunga Mugabe, along with co-accused Mupawo and another man, Peter Fredson (32), were granted bail on identical terms. They are required to report weekly to Borrowdale Police Station, reside at their given addresses, and avoid contact with witnesses.

Legal claims and next court dates

During the bail hearing, Mugabe’s legal team complained that the accused were initially denied legal representation. Mugabe, dressed in a black hoodie, appeared subdued and attempted to avoid media cameras in the courtroom.

In an unexpected twist, Mugabe filed a counter-complaint against one of the guards, Elvis Bvumbe, alleging he was assaulted during the scuffle at the mine.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 11, 15 and 17 for three separate hearings relating to the charges.