Ronaldinho isn’t my Father!- South African   footballer

🗣️ “Ronaldinho isn’t my Father!” ❌👀



Miche Minnies is a South African professional footballer who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and the South African women’s national team Banyana Banyana 🇿🇦⚽





She has often been compared to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho because of similarities in both her facial features and her style of play, sparking online rumours about a possible family link.





Minnies eventually addressed the speculation herself, putting the rumours to rest once and for all:





🗣️ “He’s not my father… but I’d love to meet him. We may look alike, but we’re not related. He’s my idol, and I’d love to have his footballing abilities.”.