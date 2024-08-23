Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gets 1M Subscribers In One hour

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his YouTube channel, gathering nearly a million followers in one hour of launch.

The 39 year old, currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, is currently the most followed person in the world, with over 900 million followers across various platforms.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the five-time World Best Player said he will use the channel titled ‘UR’ to engage with his fanbase around the world and show sides of him people are yet to see, while he interviews a series of guests.

The press release announcing the channel read, “Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed person on social media in the world, is launching his own YouTube channel called ‘UR’ on August 21 to engage with his global fanbase.

“On this new channel, Cristiano will share content on his greatest passion, football, as well as on his other interests including family wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business.

“The channel will see Cristiano chat with guests on a host of topics.”

Ronaldo said: “I am very happy to make this project come to life.

“It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real.

“I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family and my views on many different subjects.

“I am looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!” he said.

In about an hour, Ronaldo has gathered nearly one million followers as it is left to be seen if he will topple the most followed person on YouTube, Mr. Beast, who has 311 million subscribers.

Ronaldo has already published 18 videos on his channel, with one video featuring the Portugal legend reacting to his best European goals.

Ronaldo’s legendary career which spans over two decades has seen him play for reputable clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, winning 33 major trophies in the process, including five UEFA Champions Leagues

With five Ballon d’Or awards he is only second in the all-time list, just next to Argentine Talisman Lionel Messi who has seven. He however holds a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards.