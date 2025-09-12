ROTATE ARTISTS AT EVENTS IF YOU WANT THE INDUSTRY TO GROW – JUDY YO TELLS EVENT ORGANIZERS





Singer Judy Yo took to her socials, sharing advice and warnings to event organisers whom she accused of hiring the same artists over and over to desist from the act or risk having an industry that doesn’t grow.





“If your interest is to expand the industry, then do not force feed people with the same artists or performers,” her post addressed to event organisers said in part.





Judy Yo stressed that variety is very necessary for the industry to grow or they risk limiting their revenue and options.



“Variety is important. If not, then continue as you are! And (you) wonder why your revenue and options are limited?” She said.





Singer Roberto shared similar sentiments a few days ago when he featured on Diamond TV’s ON THE TABLE with Chimweka.





Roberto strongly argued that the top events in the country hire the same artists year in year out as he challenged Chimweka to name artists who have not missed those events’ stage in the past 5 years, and he mentioned a few.





“Do most of these guys book the same artists? Well, the answer is definitely yes,” said Roberto.



Roberto stressed that he does not have a problem with the artists but questioned the criteria used to choose them, stating that the choice should be based on merit and not entirely who knows who.





The singer who revealed that he has had conversations with some of the event organisers stressed that it is also important for artists to avail themselves and approach the organisers in order to sought issues and see how they can work together.





One thing is true, Judy Yo and Roberto agree that artists are recycled at events, and they would like to see change.





The question remains, is this issue going to be resolved as they aren’t the first to raise these concerns?



