Roy Keane insists Michael Carrick should not get permanent Manchester United job

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has said he would not give Michael Carrick the club’s managerial job on a permanent basis, despite the former midfielder’s impressive results as interim boss, including victories over teams managed by Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

Keane made his views known during a heated debate on Sky Sports following Manchester United’s 3–2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Carrick, 44, has enjoyed a remarkable start in temporary charge, recording wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, Unai Emery’s side and Thomas Tuchel’s team, giving him a perfect points return since taking over earlier this month.

Asked by Micah Richards whether Carrick should now be considered for the job full-time, Keane dismissed the suggestion. “No, you’re being silly now,” he said. “He’s had two great performances but anybody can win two games.

“It’s what he does until the end of the season and even if they do get into fourth I still wouldn’t be convinced he’s the man for the job, absolutely not. They need a bigger and better manager but he’s got the opportunity.”

Keane went further, insisting that even a flawless run would not change his opinion. “I think if United win every game from now until the end of the season, I still wouldn’t be giving him the job,” he said. “I just think they need a bigger, more experienced manager, it’s as simple as that.

“Carrick could win every game. The timing coming into the job is fantastic for him. And he said it there, he’s enjoying it, but you’re enjoying management when you’re winning football matches, of course.”

Manchester United’s win over Arsenal came after a dramatic comeback, with goals from Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha sealing victory after Bryan Mbeumo had earlier capitalised on an error to equalise. The result followed a previous win over Manchester City and has put United in a strong position in the league.

Keane questioned whether Carrick could meet the long-term demands of the club. “The size of the club and the challenges they will face over the next few years… you want a manager who you feel can come in and get United winning league titles,” he said.

“Are we all going to sit here and believe Michael Carrick can get United winning league titles? The last two weeks are not enough for me. If you think off the back of two wins he warrants the job then that’s your opinion and I’m entitled to mine and I don’t believe he is the man to get United back to winning league titles.”

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira disagreed, arguing that Carrick deserved a chance, citing examples of younger managers who had succeeded at top clubs. “I think you have young managers with no experience who deserve to have a chance,” Vieira said, pointing to cases in European football where first-time managers had thrived.

Keane rejected the comparison, saying: “There’s loads of examples of young managers getting opportunities and doing really well. But there’s more examples of managers getting jobs and not doing well.”

Gary Neville later offered a more measured view, saying Carrick’s football had made him feel like he had “got his club back,” but suggesting the board should still look to appoint an elite, experienced coach at the end of the season. Keane, however, also challenged Neville’s praise, continuing the animated exchange on air.

Carrick is expected to remain in charge until the end of the season, similar to the interim role previously occupied by Ralf Rangnick, while Manchester United search for a permanent head coach.