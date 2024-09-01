A Royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle regrets the way her dramatic exit from the royal family went down four years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry shut the door of royal life in 2020 and decided to move to California, US in search of a more ‘private’ life.

The pair have since engaged in headline-grabbing interviews and book launches that have painted the UK royal family in a bad light and ostracized them from the benefits of being UK Royalties.

“Meghan does regret certain statements that she made,” royal expert and commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News. “They weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired.”

“She and Prince Harry deeply regret the royal racist controversy. Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview to be about her mental health.”

“And I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut because she provided endless commentary for her critics,” she added.

Meghan, 43, resides in a plush $14 million mansion in Montecito, California with Harry and their two kids.

“I would describe Meghan’s personal life in California as isolated but structured,” Schofield told the outlet. “The qualifications to be her friend are no secret… she typically gravitates towards people that can offer her something, contribute to her personal goals.”

“She also requires trust and privacy. Her friends’ group is small. She is friendly with Montecito locals as you never know someone’s connection or status. Everyone in Montecito has accomplished something significant to be in a position to call it home,” she continued.

Still, Schofield alleges that while the mom of two may appear as though she’s buried the hatchet, the reality is different.

“Sightings of the couple are rare and advances towards establishing [connections] with the Sussexes are mostly rejected,” Schofield claimed.

“It is important to Meghan that it appears she has moved on, and the drama is beneath her. But that is not the reality.

“There is still a resentment that fuels a lot of the work she has done over the last three and a half years,” she added.

Schofield added that she doesn’t expect Markle to be returning to Harry’s home soil anytime soon despite Harry making a surprise appearance at his uncle’s funeral there this week.

“Harry and Meghan returning to the UK without meeting with the royals or acknowledging them just reminds the world of their estrangement,” she explained.

“It attracts hostile headlines. I think there is a desire to win back that audience [in the UK], but Harry recently said himself that he doesn’t feel safe enough bringing his wife back to his home country.”

“If American Riviera Orchard becomes a well-oiled machine and keeps Meghan busy, she will find joy in that work,” she added.