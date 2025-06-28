RPP REBUKES PF’S DEFIANCE ON FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BURIAL



By Lukundo Nankamba



Republican Progressive Party -RPP National Women Secretary Simangele Magodi has condemned the recent reported remarks by former Patriotic Front-PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, saying that the remains of the late former President Edgar Lungu should not be handed over to the government even if the courts rule in favor of it.





Ms. Magodi has described the statement as irresponsible, unlawful, and a clear reflection of the Patriotic Front’s continued disregard for the justice system.





She says such statements do not only undermine the rule of law but also expose the hypocrisy and political manipulation that has surrounded Mr. Lungu in recent years.





Ms. Magodi indicates that it is clear that Mumbi Phiri misled Mr. Lungu, encouraging him to defy the constitutional order and falsely assuring him of a return to the presidency, even after the courts made it clear that he was ineligible.





She says people of Zambia deserve the right to mourn and give a dignified, national farewell to a former head of state free from political games and selfish agendas and has called upon all Zambians to reject this reckless behaviour and stand in defence of the rule of law, unity, and respect for national institutions.



PHOENIX NEWS