RPP REPORTS MAKEBI ZULU



The Republican Progressive Party – RPP has formally lodged a complaint against Makebi Zulu for proffessional misconduct to the Law Association of Zambia.





RPP secretary general Daniel Chungu says Zulu’s conduct in relation to the recent death of the former president, Edgar Lungu as he has made multiple public pronouncement that amount to a gross misconduct which is unbecoming of an officer of the court.





Mr Chungu is requesting that the legal Practitioners Committe urgently investigate Zulu’s conduct and consider appropriate dispensary measures, including possible suspension or removal from the roll of legal Practitioners.



